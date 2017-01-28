Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Named “Cheese” Steals Pizza at Gunpoint

Everyone loves pizza, but a man in Pennsylvania went a little too far this week in his determination to get his hands on a tasty slice of pie. In an ironic twist, the pizza thief’s last name is “Cheese.”

Sheldon Cheese, 17, from York Pennsylvania, reportedly ordered a pizza on Tuesday with nefarious intentions. When the delivery man arrived at the delivery point, instead of being met with thanks and a tip, was instead met with a gun. Cheese and his friend Logan Alexander, 18, who does not have a pizza related last name, tapped on the window of the delivery man’s car and held him at gunpoint while he exited the vehicle holding the coveted pizza.

Cheese and Alexander then stole the two pizzas the man was delivering, as well as $25 in cash, before fleeing the scene.

Police later found Alexander’s car near the scene of the robbery, and inside the car was Cheese’s wallet and identification. They brought Cheese in and interviewed him. He was identified at the police department by the delivery man, and was afterwards arrested for felony robbery and conspiracy to robbery. Cheese was charged as an adult, and is being held at York County Jail in Pennsylvania on $75,000 bond.

Alexander was also charged with corruption of a minor, and is being held on $50,000 bond.