Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Pulled Over for Steering Car With Mole Grips and Sitting on Bucket

Police pulled over a man who was driving one of the least road worthy vehicles that police in Norfolk, England, had ever seen.

Officers released photos of the vehicle which was suffering from a multitude of structural and cosmetic issues making it look more like a vehicle that ought to be in a salvage yard rather than a road. Among its many deficiencies were a missing bumper, a flat tire, missing headlights, missing front wing, no steering wheel, and no front seat.

When police pulled the man over, they found him sitting on a makeshift “bucket seat” and using a pair of locking mole grip pliers to steer the vehicle.

Police reported being fairly impressed with the skill at which the vehicle was pulled over, given its unique steering method.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle was charged with several offenses, and reported to court.