Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Reacts to Stolen Socks By Attacking With a Ninja Sword

A man had a strong and violent reaction this week to pair of stolen socks.

The incident occurred in Hudson, Florida, on Tuesday of this week. According to police reports, the suspect, 47-year-old Brandon McCray became angry with several people in his home after he began to suspect them of stealing his socks.

It appears as though socks are a precious commodity in the home of the suspect, because he began threatening the two individuals, and saying that they would be sorry for their crime.

McCray left the home, only to come back with a ninja sword. He began swinging the sword at the sock-nabbers. The battle resulted in several injuries. The ex-girlfriend of the suspect received deep cuts to her leg, and one man nearly lost fingers in the struggle. The victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to fully recover.

After the incident, McCray fled to a neighbor’s house where he was later arrested. He was charged with attempted murder as well as charges of domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.