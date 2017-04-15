Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Sexually Assaults Worker, Then Signs His Name on a Comment Card

Police in Georgia recently busted a man who sexually assaulted a Target employee. As it happens, the man had left behind a key clue that led to his arrest.

The accused is Ira Davis of Fulton County in Georgia. According to reports, Davis had gone into a Target to do a little shopping, but had mischief on his mind as well.

The incident, which occurred nearly six months before his arrest, happened in the electronics department of the Target. The suspect approached a woman who was working in the department and began talking with her. Soon after the beginning of the exchange, Davis began touching the woman inappropriately and saying sexual things in the woman’s ear. The suspect then began grabbing her arms, continuing to make sexual comments.

The victim reported that the exchange was forceful and severely unwanted, and she reported the incident to police. Luckily, the man had left a comment card on the way out of the store, saying that the victim had “done great”, and signed his name to the bottom. Police were able to use the signature to identify the suspect, and eventually arrest him.

The suspect was taken to Fulton County Jail and was charged with sexual battery, as well as theft.