Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Steals Date’s Car to Go On Date With Another Woman

A man in Memphis did everything that you probably shouldn’t do on a date, serving as an example to men everywhere of how not to treat a lady.

According to a Memphis woman, she had been planning to go on a date with Kelton Griffin, and the two had agreed to meet at her home where he would pick her up. When Griffin arrived, however, instead of escorting her to his vehicle, the two decided to go on the date in the woman’s Volvo.

While en route to the date, Griffin stopped the vehicle at a gas station, and asked the woman to go into the store and get him some cigars. While she was in the store, Griffin drove off with her Volvo.

Another woman called the victim later on that evening to tell her that she had gone to the movies with Griffin after the theft, adding insult to injury. The victim called police, and they arrived at the movie theater to find the Volvo parked in the parking lot.

Police were able to arrest Griffin, who was in the driver’s seat of the Volvo when police arrived. He was charged with theft of property.