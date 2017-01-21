Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Steals Pet Snake by Hiding it in His Pants

A man was caught on camera stealing a snake by hiding it in his pants.

After the owner of a pet shop in Portland, Oregon, discovered one of their snakes, a black pastel bull python, was missing, they immediately went to their CCTV to try to see what had happened, and who had stolen it. They spent most of the day watching the CCTV before they found what they were looking for.

The snake, which was worth around $200, was seen being taken from its cage by a man wearing a sweatshirt and baseball cap. The man then looked both ways, and placed the snake in his pants for safekeeping.

The man was then seen making his ungainly and awkward way out of the store, as he was finding it difficult to walk with a bull python in his pants.

The owner of the store, Christin Bjugan, commented on the incident saying that the thief was lucky that he hadn’t stolen the snake on Monday, which is feeding day.

The snake was later returned by a man who said he had purchased the snake from what he now knows was the thief. Police are still searching for the suspect of this crime.