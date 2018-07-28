Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Steals Pink Ice Cream Truck

A man in Okaloosa Island, Florida, is behind bars after he stole a pink ice cream truck and took it on a turn through the town.

According to police, the suspect is actually from California, but is currently living in Tampa. 30-year-old William Grappy, perhaps because of extra time due to a lack of stable job, saw a pink and white ice cream truck bedecked with eyelashes on its headlights, and flowers and peace signs decorating the sides, and decided he had to have it for the night. The truck is valued at $10,000, and had $1,000 worth of ice cream inside at the time of the theft.

Grappy sneaked inside the truck, which unlocked and had the keys in the ignition, and drove away from the scene. Unfortunately for him, he was seen by the girlfriend of the truck’s owner. The girlfriend immediately followed Grappy and the ice cream truck.

The suspect drove the car for several miles before abandoning it behind an establishment and fleeing the scene.

He was later tracked down by Okaloosa County police, and taken into custody. He was found in possession of marijuana. According to police, Grappy apologized to the police, saying that he was “being an idiot.”

The apology unfortunately did not prevent police from charging him with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of marijuana.