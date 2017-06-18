Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Steals Vehicle, Runs From Police at a Snail’s Pace While Unable to Shift Out of First Gear

A man was arrested this week in Alabama after stealing a truck and attempting to run from police while unable to shift out of first gear.

The incident began after 29-year-old Randy Dewayne Vert abandoned his car and stole a Kenworth T-300 delivery truck. Police were alerted to the theft after investigating an abandoned car that still had its lights on, but had no occupants. Although the car did not appear to be stolen, police were informed by a nearby citizen that a man had stolen the Kenworth delivery truck not far from the location.

Police were able to find the truck as Vert drove it on to Huffman Road. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect refused to pull over, leading police on a chase.

The chase was anything but high-speed as the car crawled along I-59 south for several miles, Vert unable to get the truck out of first gear. The suspect and police inched along at speeds of 25 mph until the transmission of the truck seized, causing the truck to stop. Police were able to apprehend the driver and arrest him.

Vert was charged with first-degree theft of property, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and resisting arrest. He was booked into jail under a nearly $6,000 bond.