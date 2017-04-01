Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Ties Balloons to a Lawn Chair, Is Fined $20,000

A man in Canada was fined $20,000 last week after taking flight in a lawn chair supported by over 100 helium balloons.

A video shows 27-year-old Daniel Boria strapped to a lawn chair that is tied to the ground while a large number of brightly colored balloons are inflated and tied to the chair. Onlookers count down from ten before the chair is launched into the air, taking flight over the city of Calgary in Alberta.

The stunt, which delighted some, was not amusing to local law enforcement and prosecutors who said that the flight of the balloons interrupted other aircraft in the area and endangered innumerable people.

As a result, Boria was charged with dangerous operation of an aircraft, a charge to which he pleaded guilty at the end of the year. Judge Bruce Fraser sentenced him to pay a fine of $3,750, as well as to donate an additional $15,000 to a charity.

Boria, who was sentenced nearly two years after his escapade, does not seem sorry for his 2.5 mile journey over Calgary, arguing that no one fined the Wright brothers when they made their first unprecedented flight.