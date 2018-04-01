Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Unwisely Seeks Refuge in Ex-Girlfriend’s Attic

A man was arrested after being discovered hiding in the attic of his ex-girlfriend’s home.

The incident occurred in Salina, Kansas, on March 29. According to police reports, a woman arrived home at around 9:30 p.m. to discover that the door to her home had been fastened from the inside by the safety chain, a feat which she could not have accomplished.

The woman called police, who checked her home for intruders. Finding no intruders, police left the residence.

The woman and her current boyfriend were later startled when loud crashing noises emanated from the garage. The boyfriend went to check on the disturbance, and found the woman’s ex-boyfriend hanging from the ceiling where he had partially fallen through. The man pulled the suspect down from the ceiling, but the ex-boyfriend thanked him by pulling a knife on him.

The boyfriend managed to subdue the suspect, wrest the knife from his person, and drag him to the front yard. Police found the boyfriend and the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Tyler Bergkamp, in the front yard. They arrested Bergkamp and charged him with aggravated burglary, stalking, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property.