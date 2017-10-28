Stupid Crime of the Week: North Carolina Man Gets Drunk on Vanilla Extract, Earns DWI

Police in Burke County, North Carolina, arrested a man this week after he got drunk on vanilla extract and drove a vehicle.

An ingredient that most bakers have in the cupboard for use in tasty baked goods, vanilla extract is usually sold in small bottles with a considerable price tag attached to more quality products. An average bottle of vanilla extract has an alcohol content of around 35% or more ranking up on the list with hard alcohols such as vodka and rum.

A teaspoon or two in your mother’s homemade chocolate cake is one thing, but chugging down several bottles of the potent liquid must be quiet the experience, and this is exactly what landed this Morganton man in jail.

According to police reports, the suspect was driving his truck through the rain on Monday when he lost control of the vehicle and drove the truck into a pole. When police arrived, they detected a heavy scent of vanilla in the truck and on the driver’s breath. Officers also found several empty bottles of vanilla in the truck.

During the incident, officers measured the suspect’s blood alcohol content at .26, which is over three times the legal limit in North Carolina.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Travis Lejuan Williams, and he was charged with a DWI.