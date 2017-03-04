Stupid Crime of the Week: Oklahoma City Man Escapes After Stealing Bacon

Police are now on the hunt for a suspect who stole bacon from an Oklahoma City grocery store.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a Smart Saver store on NE 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Street in Oklahoma City. According to reports, the man entered the store, proceeded to the bacon aisle, and stuffed six packages of bacon in his shirt.

The act was seen by an employee who tried to confront the bacon-napper, but the thief refused to relinquish his porky prize.

Police in Oklahoma City released a Facebook post asking the public for help in identifying the thief who made away with $30 dollars worth of bacon. The officer who posted the announcement acknowledged that he’s also a sucker for bacon, but “you can’t just go around stealing it.” A picture taken from surveillance footage was also posted in the hopes that the man might be recognized.