Stupid Crime of the Week: “PB&J Burglar” Connected to 6 Crimes

A man in Wyoming dubbed the “PB&J Burglar” was connected to at least six burglaries after a half-eaten sandwich was found

Zachary Munoz, 26, reportedly left the sandwich behind during a burglary on Sept. 2 at 4 Rivers Equipment in East Cheyenne.

Munoz targeted the business on Sept. 10 and Sept. 15.

Munoz has also been accused of burglarizing the Frontier Mall’s JC Penney on Sept. 17, Sept. 24, and Nov. 1. A used coffee cup found contained the same DNA evidence gathered after the previously burglaries on the PB&J.

Munoz is currently facing three counts of burglary in connection with the case and he has further charges pending.