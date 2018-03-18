Stupid Crime of the Week: Peacock Thief Chased off the Scene by Angry Mob of Birds

A man was chased off the property of a home by a mob of angry peacocks after stealing one of the birds and running away.

Surveillance footage of the incident is one of the most bizarre crimes caught on film. The footage begins with a man pulling up to a home in a red truck. The yard of the home appears to be overrun by peacocks of all shapes and sizes who look on curiously as the man gets out of the truck and begins to walk towards them.

The man is dressed in a red shirt and has a cigarette in his mouth. He is soon revealed to have sinister intentions as he begins to chase the peacocks and lunge at them in an attempt to catch them. The final clip shows the thief sprinting across the yard with a peacock held under one arm while all of the other peacocks chased him across the yard.

Although the footage looks like something from a comedic film, the incident was upsetting to the community. Many neighbors admitted to viewing the peacocks as a nuisance, but nevertheless see the incident as a violation of their community and of their neighbor’s property.

Police are still searching for the bird thief, and have not yet made any arrests.