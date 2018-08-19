Stupid Crime of the Week: Police Tase Suspect While He Tried to Flush Marijuana Down the Toilet

Police in Virginia tased a suspect while he frantically tried to flush marijuana down the toilet during a dramatic incident earlier this month. The incident occurred in Newport News, Virginia, in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road.

According to police reports, the incident began when police were speaking to two individuals outside an apartment. The two individuals were on the porch with police when a third person walked onto the porch, apparantly not realizing what was going on because he had a large bag of marijuana hanging from his pants pocket in plain view.

Police spotted the marijuana and immediately advised the suspect that he was being arrested. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Lamon Scott, attempted to flee back into the apartment, and tried to lock police out. Police were able to enter the apartment, however.

A struggle ensued, during which police again told Scott that he was being arrested. He ran through the living room and into the bathroom where he began to flush the marijuana down. Police tased the suspect during the struggle and took him into custody.

The suspect was charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.