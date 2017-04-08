Stupid Crime of the Week: “Polite” Thief Leaves Thank You Note After Stealing Package

A woman was left befuddled this week after a thief stole a package off her porch and then left a thank you note.

The victim, Mair Blatt from Oregon, thought nothing was amiss when she received a notification from her Ring Video Doorbell app on her phone. The application sends the user pictures and recordings whenever anyone approaches the house via the front porch. On this occasion, Blatt saw a woman come up to the door who she thought at the time was her neighbor. Blatt watched as the woman stooped down to write a letter. At this point, the victim stopped watching, thinking that all was well.

However, when the victim arrived back at home, she found that a package had been stolen from the front porch. In its place was a rather polite note written in pink ink that simply stated “Hey! Thank you for the package!”

The victim, not at all inclined to a simple “your welcome,” quickly called the cops who tended to agree with Blatt that, although the app stopped recording just before the package was stolen, the suspect was likely the woman that was recorded walking onto the porch.

After further investigation, police found the package, although entirely emptied of its contents which was a $17 bottle of hair oil, abandoned in bushes close to the victim’s house.

Police obtained the photo of the woman from the video, and are now using it to try to track the thief down.