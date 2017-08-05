Stupid Crime of the Week: Robbers Record Themselves Robbing a 7-Eleven, Post the Video Online

Police in Jacksonville, Florida, are now looking for a group of teenagers who recorded themselves robbing a 7-Eleven and then posted the video to social media.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. According to Jacksonville police, 10 teenagers entered the 7-Eleven and began to steal items. One of the young men mocked 7-Eleven employees by making and eating a hot dog right in front of them.

Eventually, an employee told the group that they were going to call police after which the teens left the store and fled the scene. Some of the teenagers were seen fleeing in a black SUV. Others were seen running from the store on foot.

The not-so-bright robbers had decided to film the whole incident and then post it on social media. Police on the case said this not only helps to incriminate those involved in the incident, but it also helps to prove malicious intent. As far as Jacksonville police are concerned, the thieves are cornered.

Police also stated that the incident could be considered strong arm robbery, and that all of the offenders are looking at felony charges once they are caught.