Stupid Crime of the Week: Robbery with a Chance of Meatballs

Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to a reported robbery at a residence on Providence Road in Hazle Township. Leahman Potter, 48, of Sugarloaf, PA was accused of stealing a pot of meatballs from a neighbor.

The victim reported that a pot of meatballs was swiped from his garage around 2:30 p.m. It was also reported that Potter had been standing outside of the victim’s residence when the victim returned home from an outing.

Upon investigation, the empty pot was discovered in the street outside the victim’s home. When troopers located Potter, he had red sauce all over his face and clothing. While incriminating evidence is usually referred to as “the smoking gun,” in this case, the steaming marinara pointed to the man’s guilt. You could say that he had been caught… red-handed.

Potter was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and theft by unlawful taking.