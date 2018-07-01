Stupid Crime of the Week: Rock Hill Woman Robs Liquor Store Near Group of Training Deputies

A woman in Rock Hill chose the wrong day to try to rob a liquor store.

According to reports, a large group of deputies were taking part in a monthly training day outside Rock Hill on Cherry Road. At the same time, 40-ear-old Kelly Nicole Walden decided to rob a nearby liquor store. The suspect entered the Express Beverage store on Celanese Road near exit 82 on Interstate 77 and proceeded to the cash register. She then stole money from inside the register.

The owner of the establishment was present, and told the suspect that he would not call police if she would put the money back and leave quickly and quietly. However, the woman took the money and ran from the building, prompting the 911 call.

Police at the training heard the radio report, and were in their vehicles within seconds. They arrived on the scene within one minute of the call.

The suspect had fled to a nearby apartment to hide, and police were able to surround the building and arrest the suspect. The woman would not indentify herself to police, and told them that she had a health complaint. Authorities took her to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

Walden has been charged with strong arm robbery and giving false information to police.

The suspect is now in custody at York County Jail with no bond.