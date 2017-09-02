Stupid Crime of the Week: Serial Burglar Rides From Crime Scene on Small Pink Bike

The suspect of a series of robberies in West Melbourne Florida fled the scene of his most recent crime on a tiny pink bike.

The crimes have been occurring since July 1, according to local West Melbourne police. The community has been frustrated after nearly 40 vehicles in the area have been broken into. The serial burglar has stolen items out of the cars including loose change, among other things.

The most recent of the man’s crimes is just a little humiliating for him, however. Luckily for the suspect, the whole thing was caught on tape for everyone to see. Security footage from the crime which occurred outside a home in the Eber and Hollywood Boulevard area of West Melbourne shows the large, bearded, tattooed man with a shaved head steal a tiny pink bike from outside the home, straddle it, and ride off on it, his knees pedaling near his ears.

The thief appears to have decided the bike wasn’t his type, however, because the small “getaway vehicle” was abandoned just a few streets away and found later by police.

The burglar has racked up more than three dozen thefts, prompting police to increase their investigative efforts. In the meantime, members of the West Melbourne community are encouraged to lock their vehicles at all times and to keep all of their daughter’s tiny pink bikes locked up safely as well.