Stupid Crime of the Week: Someone Steals Pet Gator From Home

Police said someone stole a pet alligator after breaking into a mobile home in southwest Florida.

Someone called Sarasota Police on Wednesday to say there was an alligator wandering around in their yard.

The gator had been captured recently and was living in the mobile home. It’s snout could be seen taped and there was a trapper’s tag on it.

Police said someone stole the gator after breaking into the home. It wasn’t clear whether the criminal was specifically looking for the gator or not.

The gator was loaded into a vehicle by two officers and it was turned over to state wildlife officials.