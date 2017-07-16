Stupid Crime of the Week: Suspect Tries to Hide Cocaine in Plush Cookie Monster

A man was arrested in Florida this week after he tried to hide cocaine in a plush Cookie Monster toy.

Police in Monroe County became suspicious when they noticed a vehicle driving with illegally dark tinted windows and an obscured license plate. Police performed a traffic stop, and immediately noticed the scent of marijuana coming from the car.

After searching the vehicle, police uncovered a backpack that contained a plush Cookie Monster. The toy was heavier than its size suggested prompting officers to investigate further. A short and painless procedure on the toy revealed not only stuffing but also two bags of cocaine. The Cookie Monster harbored, in total, 314 grams of cocaine.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Camus McNair. He was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.