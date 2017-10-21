Stupid Crime of the Week: Tennessee College Student Goes Too Far With Dorm Room Prank

A college student at Tennessee State University was arrested and is being charged after taking a dorm room prank a little too far.

The distasteful prank was discovered after a video was posted on Snapchat of the suspect grabbing a styrofoam cup, going to a toilet, filling the cup with water from the loo, and emptying in into her roommate’s water bottle. In the video, the suspect can allegedly be heard saying that her roommate was “gonna get sick from this.”

The suspect, who was identified as 20-year-old Tierni Williams, was found out by her roommate while scrolling through the social media site. The victim then contacted police, saying that the “prank” explains why she has been feeling unwell, losing weight, and losing her appetite.

Williams was arrested and charged with adulteration of food or liquid with bodily injury. She was bailed out on Tuesday, but it is unclear whether she will return to live with her roommate.

In the meantime, for the victim, this story is likely to go down in the annals of “worst roommate ever” tales and told for years to come.