Stupid Crime of the Week: Thief Hides Stolen Meat in Pants

Police in Canada have a serious beef with an unknown suspect after he robbed the meat department at a Costco and hid the stolen meat in his pants.

The incident occurred in Sherwood Park in Canada on September 30th. Members of the Strathcona Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported that a man wearing overalls entered a Costco at 2201 Broadmoor Boulevard and headed to the meat department. He then proceeded to stuff packages of meat into his pants.

The coveralls did cover all, it seems, because the thief was able to get away from the scene of the crime without being discovered. Several packages of meat were stolen during the incident.

Strathcona RCMP were able to retrieve surveillance footage of the incident, and they have released pictures of the suspect to the public. The suspect, a white male wearing a black coat under his coveralls and a baseball hat, has a lot at stake if he is identified, and will be charged with the theft of the meat.