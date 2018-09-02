Stupid Crime of the Week: Thieves Steals Only Right Foot Shoes From Clothing Store

A store owner in Virginia is confused after thieves broke into the store on two occasions and stole a number of items including a number of right foot shoes.

The incidents took place in Roanoke, Virginia, during two separate break-ins over the summer. According to the operator of Clean Soles in Roanoke, the store has been open for two years. This summer brought its difficulties for the business when the suspects entered the store on both July 20 and August 25, making away with 13 right shoes as well as shirts, hoodies, a jacket, and one other complete pair of shoes.

The operator of the store is flabbergasted as the shoes are useless without their left counterparts. Perhaps the suspects were pirates with only one foot, but the most likely explanation is that the store displays the right shoe while keeping the left behind the counter, making it easier for a thief to steal the right shoe.

Police have been able to arrest one suspect in the July incident. Although video footage was captured of the August 25 burglary, no additional suspects have been caught.