Stupid Crime of the Week: Tunneling Trespassers Steal Thousands of Dollars of Belongings

While most people leave burrowing to moles and prairie dogs, burglars in Columbus, Georgia, decided to give tunneling a try with devastating results.

The incident, which resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage to the home as well as thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, occurred sometime on Thursday afternoon.

Police reported that Timothy Burnham arrived at his home at around 5:00 p.m. to find a scene of chaos in his home. The burglars, who apparently knew of the family’s security cameras posted around the home, bypassed the security by burrowing underground into the crawl space of the home, and coming up through the bathroom floor.

The tunneling caused a great deal of damage to the floor of the bathroom which is left with a massive hole.

In all, the burglars stole $80,000 worth of firearms that included collectible firearms, rifles, and handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, family heirlooms, and jewelry. As if to add insult to injury, all of Burnham’s daughter’s Christmas presents were also stolen.

Police in Columbus are searching for the tunneling thieves and they ask anyone with information to contact police at 706-653-3400.