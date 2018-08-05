Stupid Crime of the Week: Two Arrested After Stealing Shark in Baby Stroller

Two people have been arrested in Texas after they reportedly stole a shark using a baby stroller this week.

According to police reports, the three suspects, one woman and two men, were seen walking into the San Antonio Aquarium in Leon Valley, Texas, pushing a baby stroller. The suspects were carrying a baby, but they had different plan’s for the baby’s stroller.

The suspects approached the petting tank and snatched a gray horn shark from the tank. The shark, which measured between 2 and 3 feet, was then tucked into the baby stroller. The suspects exited the aquarium and got into their pickup truck and drove away.

Although they initially got away, Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio was able to track down the home and the suspects who took the shark. Upon seeing the inside of the home, he described it as being almost as full of sea creatures as the San Antonio Aquarium.

Police were able to retrieve the shark which was placed safely back into the tank. Officers were also able to obtain confessions from two of the suspects, both of whom were arrested on Monday. Police were also planning on interviewing the third suspect.