Stupid Crime of the Week: Two Employees Sell Marijuana Through a Burger King Drive-Through

Two employees of a New Hampshire Burger King were arrested this week after selling marijuana to buyers in a drive-through.

The two employees, Garrett Norris, 20, and Meagan Dearborn, 19, were arrested after selling marijuana to an undercover officer. According to reports, drivers had only to use the secret code to get a cup full of marijuana. Those who knew of the secret would drive up to the drive-through and ask for “Nasty Boy.” If the person on the other side replied that “Nasty Boy” was there at the restaurant, the customer would then order “fries extra crispy.” Norris and Dearborn would then deliver the pot, which was kept in their personal belongings, in a coffee cup through the drive-through window and receive payment.

The undercover officer received his own “pot” of “coffee”, and immediately afterward arrested the two suspects on charges of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute, and unlawful possession of alcohol.