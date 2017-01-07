Stupid Crime of the Week: Two Teens Rob Lemonade Stand



Two teenagers were arrested in Lutz, Florida, after stealing money and an iPod from a couple of nine-year-olds who were running a lemonade stand.

The kids wanted to make some extra cash and got the idea to make a lemonade stand. The children set the stand outside of an apartment building, adorned it with balloons, and kept track of their accounts on colorful construction paper.

Things began to turn ominous when two teenagers, Deante Small, aged 18, and an unidentified girl, aged 16, became unhappy with how much lemonade they had gotten in their cups. An argument broke out which ended with the teenaged girl getting doused with a cup of water. Then, either the teens had never learned to pick on someone their own size, or these were very tall 9-year-olds, because the solution these two teens had was to rob the nine year olds of their wealth, a full $13.53. They also nabbed the iPod for good measure.

One of the children’s moms called 9-1-1, and police later caught the teens, charging the older with robbery, battery, and petit theft, and the younger with battery and petit theft.

The children were not to be daunted and it was business as usual the next day.