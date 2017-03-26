Stupid Crime of the Week: Woman Assaults her 60-year-old Mother With a Cheeseburger

A cheeseburger was the weapon of choice in an assault after an argument between a 60-year-old and her 39-year-old daughter got a little out of hand.

According to reports, the daughter had been living at her mother’s house in Indianapolis. On the day of the assault, the mother informed her daughter that she could no longer live at the house but offered to drive her to her next living arrangement. Both women, along with several other passengers, got in the car to embark on the journey.

During the drive, the daughter changed her mind about where they were going, and began to yell threats and profanities at her mother. While stopping at a McDonald’s drive-thru, the woman purchased the ill-fated cheeseburger which was to become the unsuspecting instrument of the crime.

The daughter made sure to take a bite out of the sandwich before shouting at her mother to die. She then launched it, condiments and all, at her mother’s face. Reports indicate that the victim was also struck by the suspect’s hand in the process.

The daughter fled the scene after her mother called police. IMPD arrived at the scene at approximately 12:30 a.m. to find the victim with swellings to her face, and ketchup and mustard on her shirt.

Police have not said whether the daughter has been apprehended for the assault.