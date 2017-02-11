Stupid Crime of the Week: Woman Assaults Her Boyfriend After He Called Her Spaghetti “Okay”

A man this week learned that during the month of love, you should never insult your girlfriend’s cooking.

According to reports, a couple in Merrimack, New Hampshire, sat down for a quiet and romantic spaghetti dinner. However, what may have begun as a scene from a romance movie, quickly deteriorated into a violent stand-off that lasted for hours. The cause? A less than enthusiastic comment about the cooking.

The suspect, Jodi Ecklund, casually asked her boyfriend, Jason Martin, what he thought of the meal. Far from dishing out praise, he commented that it was merely “okay.” The comment was not “okay” with Ecklund who began assaulting Martin. The man was able to flee the home, but not before being hit around the face and upper body by his girlfriend.

Ecklund then barricaded herself in the house with two guns, a Glock .9-mm, and an M4 assault rifle. Police had been called, but Ecklund threatened to kill them if they entered the apartment. She continued to rampage around the home, throwing items out of the window and destroying various other possessions within the apartment.

At long last, police were able to enter the home and arrest Ecklund who is being charged with criminal mischief, criminal threatening and reckless conduct, and three counts of misdemeanor domestic violence. Reports say that she was also brought to the hospital for evaluation, and has been allowed to enroll in a mental health treatment program.