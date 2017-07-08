Stupid Crime of the Week: Woman Backs Car Into Pond, Crashes Stolen Hotel Van

A woman in Aspen, Colorado, is in trouble this week after backing her car into a lake and crashing a stolen vehicle into a wall at the end of June.

The unfortunate string of events began on the morning of June 26th at Aspen Meadows hotel. Residents and attendants of the Aspen Ideas Festival were mystified to find an abandoned vehicle floating in the pond. Of course, backing your car into a pond, if not the best idea of the Ideas Festival, is not in itself a punishable offense. However, the suspect, 24-year-old Elizabeth Bergquist, had a revoked license at the time of the submersion.

Offenses then began to compound. Bergquist waded out of the lake and got inside a hotel van, which was unlocked and still had keys inside, to warm up. Afraid that someone would find her in the van, she started the van and drove the vehicle from the scene. She steered the van down a walking path and eventually struck a wall causing around $1,000 worth of damages to the car.

She then abandoned the vehicle, which was found still running, and caught a bus to her home in Glenwood Springs.

The woman later called police and, in order to cover up the fact that she had been driving illegally, reported her vehicle as stolen. She later admitted to police that she had backed the car into the pond, stolen the van, and struck the wall. Although Bergquist claimed to be sober throughout the incident, police found a baggy of marijuana floating in the lake. The suspect confirmed that the marijuana was hers.

As a result of the incident, Bergquist turned herself in and was charged with felony aggravated motor vehicle theft, falsely reporting to authorities, driving with a revoked license, trespassing, two counts of failure to report an accident, and two counts of striking another vehicle or property.