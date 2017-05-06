Stupid Crime of the Week: Woman Claiming to be Hillary Clinton Receives DUI

A woman claiming to be Hillary Clinton was arrested this week after driving under the influence.

The incident happened in Pennsylvania as the woman was driving into Wharton Township in Fayette County. Police from Garrett County in Maryland had been chasing the woman for miles from Maryland when Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Politowski decided to join in the chase. Politowski was able to lay down spike strips to puncture the suspect’s car and finally bring her to a stop.

When the woman was stopped by police, she identified herself as Hillary Clinton. Further investigation into her identity revealed that the woman was actually 36-year-old Holly Lynn Donahoo. The suspect, who is from Kentucky, was arrested and, after a short visit to a hospital where she refused to get drug and alcohol testing, was jailed with charges of driving under the influence, and evading police, among other possible charges.

Police say they do not know why the woman claimed to be Hillary Clinton, but Donahoo’s first hearing is on May 9.