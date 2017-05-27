Stupid Crime of the Week: Woman Falls On Face While Trying to Get Away With Stolen Merchandise

A woman in Canada this month drove away from a store empty handed after spilling a cart full of stolen merchandise all over the parking lot.

The incident occurred at a Walmart in Ontario. According to Ontario Provincial Police, the woman had been making a habit of stealing from this particular walmart and had stolen almost $2,500 worth of products during the days leading up to her unlucky trip. On the day of the incident, the suspect had loaded up her cart with around $650 worth of merchandise from the Walmart before deciding to make a run for it.

Surveillance videos showed the woman being pursued out of the Walmart by an employee, and going at a fairly fast pace. She took her eye off of her destination, however, and, looking over her shoulder, lost her footing. The result was a nasty spill onto the pavement while her shopping cart careened into a nearby sidewalk, spilling the contents everywhere.

The suspect then got up and outran the employee to her car and fled the scene.

Police in Ontario believe the woman to have been working with five other suspects. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident, but police are now searching for four women and two men in connection to the shoplifting incidents.