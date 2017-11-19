Stupid Crime of the Week: Woman Robs Store While Wearing Turkey Costume

A woman in Florida was nabbed this week after robbing a store dressed in a turkey costume.

The suspect was identified as 67-year-old Irene Leonhard. According to police reports, the woman was caught after she entered a Belk store in the The Villages, Florida and proceeded to steal nearly $1,500 worth of merchandise.

The Lady Lake Police Department reported that the woman, donned in feathers, took several items, including a Michael Kors purse, and slipped them into a blue mesh bag that she had brought with her.

After taking the items, which added up to an astounding amount of 1,497.99, Leonhard left the store.

Police later apprehended the woman and charged her with grand theft. She was booked into the local County jail under a $5,000 bond.