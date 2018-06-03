Stupid Crime of the Week: Woman Tries to Hide 7 Pounds of Meth in an Accordion

A woman has been busted this week in Tacoma after attempting to hide seven pounds of meth in an accordion.

Accordions are generally used for entertainment purposes, and the suspect’s recent usage of the musical instrument surely proved entertaining to Tacoma police.

The incident began after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security got a tip about a 30-year-old woman who was staying at a motel in the 1800 block of South 76th Street in Tacoma, Washington. The woman had alleged driven from California to the area, and authorities confirmed that the motel is a common resting point for drug smuggler traveling from California to Arizona.

Agents in Tacoma began surveillance on the woman, and saw her leave the motel room and then drive in her brown SUV to a nearby grocery store. She remained in her vehicle for 10 minutes and then returned to her motel room.

After several minutes, she came back out of the motel laden with belongings, one of which was an accordion poorly covered by clothing.

The woman returned to the grocery store, and proceeded to drive suspiciously around the parking lot until finally parking next to a silver Jeep. A man got out of the Jeep and got into the back seat of the SUV. The woman joined him in the back seat, returning to the driver’s seat after the man got back into his jeep.

Police then decided to end the surveillance move in. They surrounded the woman who allowed a search of the vehicle. The search, with the help of drug dogs, turned up the 7.25 pounds of methamphetamine stored in air tight baggies and stuffed inside the accordion.

The woman was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was jailed under a $100,000 bond.