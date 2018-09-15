Substitute High School Teacher Arrested After Asking Student for Sex

A substitute high school teacher has been arrested after he asked a student for sex.

The teacher was identified as 24-year-old Jachreo Dmitri Hinson. According to reports, the teacher was substituting for classes at Lancaster High School. Hinson, in addition to substitute teaching, owns a photography business in Lancaster. The interactions with the 16-year-old female student began after Hinson, who had the teen in one of his classes, asked her if he could take photographs of her.

A series of texts and Facebook messages then took place between the two over the course of the next couple of days. The texts took an ominous turn, however, when Hinson asked the teen for sex.

The victim immediately reported the texts to police saying that they made her feel uncomfortable. The suspect was fired from his substitute teacher position and was arrested. He has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor in connection to the incident.

Police say they are thankful that the victim came forward as soon as she felt uncomfortable, therefore preventing the incident from progressing. No sexual activity occurred, and the two never met outside of school.