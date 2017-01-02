Summary of Police Deaths in 2016

The numbers have come in from the year, and police deaths in the line of duty have increased from 130 in 2015 to 140 in 2016. The year was a spike year with more deaths than previous years, but in general represents a relatively steady decrease that has been happening over the past 40 years.

The highest number of police deaths that the nation saw was in 1974 when 280 officers died in the line of duty. Since then the number has shown a general trend of decreasing with the exception of 2001 when a large number of officers were killed in the events of 9/11.

The job remains a dangerous one, however. 2016 also saw a 61% increase of gun related deaths, a portion of which were ambush related (an assassination style killing.) The biggest of these incidents happened in July in Dallas when five police were killed and more injured after a sniper opened fire at police at the tail end of an otherwise peaceful protest. Ambush style deaths have been increasing in frequency since 2012.

The breakdown of police deaths nationwide in 2016 is as follows*:

9/11 related illness: 3

Aircraft accident: 1

Animal related: 1

Assault: 3

Automobile accident: 23

Drowned: 2

Duty related illness: 1

Fall: 1

Gunfire: 63

Gunfire (Accidental): 2

Heart attack: 6

Motorcycle accident: 7

Stabbed: 1

Struck by train: 1

Struck by vehicle: 9

Vehicle pursuit: 4

Vehicular assault: 12

Of these deaths, 134 were male and 6 were female. 34 of 50 states saw deaths, with additional deaths taking place in Puerto Rico, Tribal Police, and U.S. Government.

*Statistics taken from www.odmp.org