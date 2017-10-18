Suspect Apologizes to Clerk During Rock Hill Robbery

Police are investigating after two suspects robbed a gas station in Rock Hill, apologizing in the process.

The incident happened after two suspects entered the QuickTrip on Anderson Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. One of the suspects was in possession of a black handgun, while the other was unarmed.

According to reports, the suspect with the gun approached the clerk at the counter and held the gun to her, demanding that she open the cash drawer and give them cash. The clerk opened the drawer and handed the cash over. Meanwhile, the other suspect busied himself in relieving the gas station of $600 worth of cigarettes from behind the counter.

The suspects then fled from the scene carrying the six cartons of cigarettes and the cash. The unarmed man apologized to the female clerk over his shoulder as they ran from the gas station.

Police were able to recover surveillance photos of the two suspects following the incident, but no arrests have been made. The suspects were described only as being male and wearing blue medical gloves.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293.