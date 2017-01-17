Suspect Apprehended After Stabbing

Police have detained a man in connection to a stabbing that occurred on Monday in west Charlotte.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Monday in the 3300 block of Queen City Drive just up from Billy Graham Parkway.

Police have not released the identity of either the victim or the suspect, but believe that the men knew each other and that the stabbing happened after a domestic dispute.

The victim, who had several injuries, was taken for medical care. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, and medical personnel expect him to be alright.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect, who is now behind bars, but have not yet released what his charges will be. At the time, investigations are still pending.