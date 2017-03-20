Suspect Arrested After Biting Man

A suspect has been arrested after biting another man on Valentine’s Day.

According to police, the incident occurred at Northlake Mall in Charlotte on February 14. The suspect, who police identified as being 45-year-old Bobby Neal Foster Jr., had already been on a crime spree during the day of the incident and had shoplifted from the Macy’s located within the mall. Foster then reportedly assaulted another man, allegedly biting the other man’s nipple and nearly severing it from his body.

The suspect was arrested on Friday and given a $10,000 bond. He was transported to Gaston County Jail. The suspect was released later that evening.

Foster was charged with one count misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury, and one count misdemeanor shoplifting and concealment of goods.