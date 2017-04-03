Suspect Arrested After Double Killing and Kidnapping in Charlotte

Police have arrested the suspect responsible for killing two people and kidnapping an 11-year-old girl on Sunday.

CMPD discovered the bodies of 65-year-old Curtis Atkinson and 62-year-old Ruby Atkinson at around 11:00 a.m. in their residence in the 7500 block of Glencannon Drive. The home, which had been set on fire, was also the scene of a shooting which resulted in the deaths of the two victims. Both the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Charlotte Fire Department were called to the scene.

Shortly after finding the bodies of the deceased couple, police discovered that a third resident of the home was missing. 11-year-old Arieyana Simone Forney, the granddaughter of the two victims in the shooting and arson incident, appeared to have been kidnapped from the scene. Curtis and Ruby Atkinson had taken Arieyana in following the murder of her father, Micah Atkinson, in 2013.

CMPD quickly established Curtis Atkinson Jr., 36, as the suspect in both the killings and the kidnapping, and learned form witnesses that a 2005 Chevrolet Impala had been seen leaving the scene of the crime shortly before police arrived. An Amber alert was issued for the child on Sunday afternoon, and police in surrounding counties and states watched for the suspect and the 11-year-old girl. On Sunday at approximately 8:00 p.m., police received a call from a woman saying that she had been kidnapped and was being held against her will in a vehicle. The caller was able to give an approximate location. It is unknown at this time whether the caller was Arieyana.

Police in the Washington, D.C., area searched for the 2005 Chevrolet Impala and were able to find it late on Sunday night. A short chase commenced, but ended not long afterward when Atkinson Jr., who was driving, crashed the vehicle. Arieyana was taken from the vehicle and transported to the hospital to be screened for injury. Police say that she appeared to be unharmed and is now safe.

Atkinson Jr., was arrested at the scene for charges relating to the shooting and kidnapping, as well as local charges in Washington.

Another person in the vehicle at the time was also arrested. Nikkia Cooper, who reports say was living with Atkinson, Jr. for several months, was arrested on drug charges. Police are investigating to see if she will also be charged for helping with the murders and kidnapping.

Neighbors, friends, and family are deeply grieved to hear the news of the death of Curtis and Ruth Atkinson and recognize the toll that the incident will take on the 11-year-old girl who had found a semblance of stability in the home of her grandparents. The community says the couple deeply cared for their granddaughter in the wake of the tragic death of her father (and their son), and had provided her with everything she needed. Members of the community also said that, tragic as the deaths were, the news did not come as a surprise. Curtis Jr., though he did not live with the Atkinsons, had recently been in some trouble, and had been in and out of jail for various drug and violence-related charges.

Police say the sister of Curtis Atkinson, Sr., and her husband came down to Washington to speak to officials about where Arieyana will live in the future.