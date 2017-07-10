Suspect Arrested After Killing Two, Injuring One in Lancaster Shooting

The suspect of a June shooting in which two were killed and one other was injured was arrested this week.

The incident occurred on June 29th at the Palmetto Place Apartments in Lancaster. Witnesses were present as a car, which was being driven dangerously, drove into the parking lot. A man inside the car took out a gun and began firing it into the group of people that were standing outside the apartments.

Police say the suspect fired at least six shots before driving away. As a result of the drive-by shooting, two men died and a third victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased were identified as 21-year-old Rakeem Patterson and 22-year-old Markevis Foster. Both were residents of Lancaster, but not of Palmetto Place Apartments. Patterson was taken to Springs Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Foster was airlifted to Charlotte where he was pronounced dead just after 11:00 p.m.

The day after the shooting, 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain. was charged with accessory after the fact of murder after he had turned himself in to police.

On Friday, 24-year-old Demarcus Javontia Marsh was charged with the murder of the two victims. Other charges included one count of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.