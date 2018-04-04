Suspect Arrested After Missing Woman Found Captive in His Home

A man has been arrested after police found a missing woman being held captive and abused in his home.

The woman had been reported missing at an earlier time, and investigations were taking place to try to find the woman. Police were able to gather enough evidence during these investigations to conduct a search in the home of 35-year-old Jamuel Alston.

When police arrived at Alston’s home, they found the missing woman. The woman had obviously been abused while being held captive, and police initially thought that she was dead as a result of these injuries. However, officers discovered that she was still alive and she was rushed to the hospital where she is expected to recover from her injuries.

According to reports, the woman would not have survived if police had arrived any later.

The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigations are still taking place, and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.