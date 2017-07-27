Suspect Arrested in Attempted Murder Case

CMPD have arrested the suspect who is accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the head on Monday in southeast Charlotte.

The incident, which left the teenager in critical condition, happened after the victim and a woman in the passenger’s seat drove to the 500 block of McMullen Way in order to meet someone. While they were there, shots were fired into the vehicle, striking the 17-year-old man in the head. In interviews with police, the passenger stated that she had seen at least one person fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim then drove the car to Monroe Road where they contacted authorities. Police attempted to locate the suspect that night by employing K9 units and helicopters, but were unable to find him.

The suspect was later identified as Steve Monte Black. Members of the CMPD located the suspect on Wednesday and arrested him with charges of attempted murder. He was then taken into custody and placed under a $350,000 bond.

At this time, police have not released a motive for the attack, or any other details regarding the shooting.