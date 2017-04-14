Suspect Arrested in Child Pornography Case

A teenager has been arrested in Gaston County in connection with a child pornography case.

According to reports, the suspect, 17-year-old Austin Oliver Dean, was arrested on Thursday after police found him in possession of illegal images. The images showed young girls performing sexual acts, in one case with an adult male. The images were of girls between the ages of 5 and 9. Police stated that the offences occurred in the month of November in 2016.

Dean is a resident of 507 Pinewood Lane in Mount Holly.

He was arrested and booked into Gaston County Jail with a $250,000 bond. He was charged with two counts of third-degree sex exploitation of a minor.