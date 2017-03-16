Suspect Arrested in Rock Hill Robbery Case

A man has been arrested in connection with a recent Rock Hill bank robbery.

According to police, the incident occurred at First Citizens Bank at the intersection of Herlong Avenue and Ebenezer Road at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The man, who was wearing garden gloves, a large sweater, and an orange scarf over his face, entered the bank and approached one of the tellers. He then pulled out a gun and threatened the teller with it as he demanded money. After acquiring the money, the suspect then fled the scene. Police said that no shots were fired.

Although police remained on the scene investigating for some time, and used K9 units, they were unable to capture the suspect that day.

However, police were able to connect the robbery later to 46-year-old Travis LeMont Gathers. Police arrived at his apartment on 2065 Lavington Court, #206, and arrested Gathers. During a search of his apartment, officers also found illegal drugs.

Gathers was charged with entering a bank with intent to steal, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute within proximity of a park, playground, or school.

The suspect was imprisoned without bond on Thursday after a hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court.