Suspect Charged and Arrested in Shooting of 6-Year-Old

The suspect of a shooting in which a 6-year-old was injured has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The shooting took place on Saturday outside a home on Sunstone Drive in north Charlotte. According to reports, the child had been leaving her grandmother’s home when a vehicle entered the neighborhood and fired shots from the car. One of the shots struck the child in the leg.

Police were able to connect the incident with 25-year-old Deontaye Smith. Smith was wanted on additional charges relating to another shooting on May 18 as well as drug charges.

Smith has been arrested a total of nine times in Mecklenburg County and has been charged with multiple drug charges, resisting arrest, and communicating threats among other charges.

In the most recent case he has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.