Suspect Charged in Lincolnton Police-Involved Shooting

The suspect in the police chase that ended in a shoot-off between police and the suspect has been arrested and charged.

The officer, Thomas Hall, had tried to stop the suspect, Brian Samuel Brittain, who was driving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was a Humvee that Brittain had stolen from the National Guard Armory on North Aspen Street. Hall noticed the vehicle driving strangely, and driving without lights so he attempted a traffic stop.

Brittain refused to stop, leading police on a chase. During the pursuit, Brittain made an abrupt turn onto Salem Church road where he struck a police vehicle, causing that officer to be injured. Hall then struck the Humvee from behind. According to reports, Brittain then began firing at police, at which point Hall fired back at the suspect. Hall struck Brittain, but the suspect was able to flee the scene.

The suspect then left the Humvee on Keener Road about a mile from the shooting, and got into another vehicle. The driver of this vehicle stopped a passing deputy to say that a man had been shot.

Brittain was arrested and then airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte. He is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and felony possession of stolen goods.

As per regulation, Officer Thomas Hall was placed on administration leave until the incident has been thoroughly investigated.