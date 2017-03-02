Suspect Eludes Police at Speeds of 109 mph

A suspect in a police-involved car chase reached speeds of up to 109 mph before eluding police.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol initiated the chase on Wednesday afternoon on I-77 and Sunset Road. The suspect and police were headed southbound on I-77, passing through sections of the road that were a 55-mph zone. At speeds more than 50 miles over the limit, the suspect continued to evade police.

Troopers finally lost sight of the vehicle when the suspect turned off onto Exit 13 and continued in the direction of Brookshire Boulevard.

The suspect’s vehicle was found some time after the incident on June Furr Road and Hudson Graham Lane. The car was empty, indicating that the suspect had fled.

CMPD have not yet confirmed whether or not the car was stolen, but they are investigating the possibility.